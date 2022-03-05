Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Up 9.7% This Week

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $1.25 million and $153,730.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,623,108 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

