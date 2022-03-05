Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives $15.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.31.

RWAY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of RWAY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.20. 87,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,856. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 23,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 624,451 shares of company stock worth $2,291,184,048.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $2,441,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

