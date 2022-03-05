Rye Brook Capital LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 835 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.1% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Microsoft by 28.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,414,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,008,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $226.46 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

