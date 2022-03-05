Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading 5.8% Higher

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.97. 6,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 223,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ryerson by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 58.8% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.