Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Gap Down to $62.07

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.07, but opened at $59.60. Safehold shares last traded at $59.07, with a volume of 24,176 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.66.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.51 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 151,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,588,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Safehold by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Safehold by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

