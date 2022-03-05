salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $225.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $335.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.19. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.