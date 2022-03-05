Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 31.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 88,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

