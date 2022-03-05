SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.12. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

