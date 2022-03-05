Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 260 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $219.55 on Friday. Schindler has a 52 week low of $219.55 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.90.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

