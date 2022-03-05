Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after buying an additional 116,915 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,837,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $116.15 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $116.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

