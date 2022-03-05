Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,018 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in European Biotech Acquisition by 180.4% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 115,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 74,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EBACU opened at $9.85 on Friday. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.