Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,687 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 89.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,681,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of BBIO opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.