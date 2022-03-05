Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $835,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO opened at $497.23 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.71.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

