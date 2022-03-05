Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 105,563 Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,563 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Katapult worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Katapult in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Katapult in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Katapult by 2,656.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 474,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Katapult by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 47,964 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Katapult by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 94,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Katapult alerts:

In related news, insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo purchased 691,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,676,105.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87.

About Katapult (Get Rating)

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.