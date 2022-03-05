Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 30.7% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,461 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

