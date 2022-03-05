Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $841,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 80,517 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.