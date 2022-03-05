Scientific Games Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

SGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Scientific Games stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.