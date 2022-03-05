SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SCPL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,938,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,790,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,478,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,866,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,621,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.