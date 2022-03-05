Scotiabank Trims Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Target Price to C$208.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KXSCF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.38.

Kinaxis stock opened at $111.61 on Thursday. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $180.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.12.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

