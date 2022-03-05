SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $201.00 at Barclays

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 106.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.50.

Shares of SE stock opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.08. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $96.19 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of SEA by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,843,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,067,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

