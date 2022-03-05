Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given a C$7.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) received a C$7.75 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.23.

TSE SES opened at C$5.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.22. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.15 and a 1-year high of C$6.58.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

