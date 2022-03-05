Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,256,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,029,000 after purchasing an additional 69,112 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,121,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,246,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $48.17 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

