Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 337 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 104.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $740,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.60 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.76%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

