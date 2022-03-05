Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 7,408 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

SCHW opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $143.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.