Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 40,345 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,345 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

