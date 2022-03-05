Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 429 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,987,000 after buying an additional 69,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $180.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.56. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $178.97 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.