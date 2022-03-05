SEGRO (LON:SGRO) PT Raised to GBX 1,545

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 1,445 ($19.39) to GBX 1,545 ($20.73) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGRO. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($23.15) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.58) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($20.13) to GBX 1,560 ($20.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,382.45 ($18.55).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SGRO opened at GBX 1,233.50 ($16.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.68. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 869.80 ($11.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,508 ($20.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.83 billion and a PE ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,305.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,306.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 16.90 ($0.23) dividend. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

About SEGRO (Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.