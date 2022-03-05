Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Select Energy Services stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,279,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after buying an additional 76,422 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Select Energy Services by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Select Energy Services by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

