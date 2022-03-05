Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “
Select Energy Services stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.73.
Select Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.