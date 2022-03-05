SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SEMrush by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after buying an additional 568,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEMrush by 3,607.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 130,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEMrush (Get Rating)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.