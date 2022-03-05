SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.44.
Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.
About SEMrush (Get Rating)
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
