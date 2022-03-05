SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Receives $63.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on S shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of S opened at $36.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,203,140.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 464,560 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,629. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in SentinelOne by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,323,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

