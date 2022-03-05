Seres Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 3.41. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 840,214 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.