Seres Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 3.41. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 840,214 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
About Seres Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)
