Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTC:SEZNL opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Sezzle has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
Sezzle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sezzle (SEZNL)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.