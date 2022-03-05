Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTC:SEZNL opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Sezzle has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Sezzle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sezzle, Inc operates as a payment platform that enables bank-to-bank transfer of money between consumers and businesses. The company was founded by Charlie Youakim, Killian Brackey and Paul Paradis in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

