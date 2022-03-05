Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of SHCAY opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. Sharp has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

