Shaw Communications (OTCMKTS:SJRWF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shaw Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:SJRWF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.77 and last traded at $29.77. 40 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SJRWF)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

