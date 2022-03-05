Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEIR. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($27.64) to GBX 2,240 ($30.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.98) to GBX 1,945 ($26.10) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($26.57) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($21.13) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($33.14) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,986.25 ($26.65).

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,429 ($19.17) on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,429 ($19.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,015.49 ($27.04). The stock has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,703.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,705.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

