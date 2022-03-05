Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:MMAG opened at GBX 80 ($1.07) on Tuesday. musicMagpie has a 1 year low of GBX 70.10 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £86.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.90.

musicMagpie

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

