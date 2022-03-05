Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of LON:MMAG opened at GBX 80 ($1.07) on Tuesday. musicMagpie has a 1 year low of GBX 70.10 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £86.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.90.
About musicMagpie (Get Rating)
