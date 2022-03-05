Short Interest in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Decreases By 29.6%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ALHC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 53,556.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 45,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 247,518 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

