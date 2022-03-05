Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Grows By 61.4%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the January 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, President Max Munn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied UV during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

AUVI opened at $1.48 on Friday. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.32.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

