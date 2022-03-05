Short Interest in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Grows By 125.0%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Better World Acquisition by 47.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Better World Acquisition by 76.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 65,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BWAC stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Better World Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.