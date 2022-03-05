Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Rises By 128.3%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 128.3% from the January 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 114,791 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 134,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 45.6% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 99,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 31,230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BHK opened at $13.46 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $17.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

