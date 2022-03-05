Short Interest in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Drops By 47.9%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 9.9% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 65,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 6.9% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BYTE Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. BYTE Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.11.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.