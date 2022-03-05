Short Interest in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Declines By 43.1%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 8,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Codexis by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

