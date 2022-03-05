Short Interest in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Decreases By 60.0%

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAOOU remained flat at $$10.07 during trading hours on Friday. 24 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,385. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Get Crypto 1 Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.