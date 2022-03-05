Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Expands By 50.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the January 31st total of 896,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $49.74 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

