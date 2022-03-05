Short Interest in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Drops By 62.4%

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the January 31st total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

FLME stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Flame Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

