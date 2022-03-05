Short Interest in GigCapital5 Inc (NYSE:GIA) Decreases By 30.0%

GigCapital5 Inc (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter worth $2,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GIA stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. GigCapital5 has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91.
GigCapital5 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigCapital5 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.
