Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Decreases By 61.0%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the January 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 50,046 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000.

Shares of KIO opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

