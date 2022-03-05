Short Interest in Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Increases By 56.4%

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of KOMOF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,378. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Get Komo Plant Based Foods alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.