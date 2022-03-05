Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Expands By 113.6%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the January 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of Luminex Resources stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Luminex Resources has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.77.
Luminex Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
