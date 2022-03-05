Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Expands By 113.6%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the January 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Luminex Resources stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Luminex Resources has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.77.

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

