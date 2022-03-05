Short Interest in Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Grows By 96.0%

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
MYTAY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 5,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $7.46.
